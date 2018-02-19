Donald Trump Hopes Oprah Will Run for President So She Can Be ''Exposed and Defeated''

Even Donald Trump wants Oprah to run for president! Well, sort of...

During President's Day weekend, the controversial commander-in-chief took to Twitter, as he's known to do, let the world know that he's all for Lady O running for the oval office—just so that the media mogul "can be exposed and defeated."

In his Sunday night tweet, the reality-star-turned president wrote, "Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes."

The disgruntled social media user continued, "The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!"

Earlier in the night, Oprah appeared in a segment on the long-running news magazine. The former daytime talk-show host revisited a group of 14 Michigan voters, seven of whom voted for Trump, whom she sat down with last September to discuss Trump's first year in office.

Upon visiting the group again, she found that despite their divided views that voters became friends, even organizing outings and talking every day in a private Facebook chat group.