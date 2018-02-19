Donald Trump Hopes Oprah Will Run for President So She Can Be ''Exposed and Defeated''

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., Feb. 19, 2018 12:52 PM

Even Donald Trump wants Oprah to run for president! Well, sort of...

During President's Day weekend, the controversial commander-in-chief took to Twitter, as he's known to do, let the world know that he's all for Lady O running for the oval office—just so that the media mogul "can be exposed and defeated."

In his Sunday night tweet, the reality-star-turned president wrote, "Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes."

The disgruntled social media user continued, "The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!"

Earlier in the night, Oprah appeared in a segment on the long-running news magazine. The former daytime talk-show host revisited a group of 14 Michigan voters, seven of whom voted for Trump, whom she sat down with last September to discuss Trump's first year in office.

Upon visiting the group again, she found that despite their divided views that voters became friends, even organizing outings and talking every day in a private Facebook chat group.

When not bashing Oprah, the tweet-happy commander in chief did manage to write a few words about President's Day.

On Monday morning, Trump tweeted, "Have a great, but very reflective, President's Day!"

Despite the public's outcry and plea to run for president in 2020, Oprah told InStyle magazine that she  wasn't going to run for the office last month.
 
"I've always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it's not something that interests me," she said. "I don't have the DNA for it."

