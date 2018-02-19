Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Pose for Selfies During NBA All-Star Game

Take some time to stop and take a selfie!

Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy caught the NBA All-Star Game and made sure to pose for a selfie together while spending some mother/daughter time together on Sunday. The two were joined by Bey's mom Tina Knowles and her husband Richard Lawson.

For the event, Beyoncé completed her look with see-through high heels and accessorized with trendy micro-sunglasses. The "Crazy in Love" singer opted for a casual look, wearing a brown hoodie, a Sol asymmetric draped wrap skirt by Jacquemus (priced at $785) and lace-up PVC boots by Gianvito Rossi.

The 6-year-old, whom you may remember stole the show at the 2018 Grammys, looked like the resident cool kid in a leather jacket and ripped jeans.

Meanwhile, Tina wore all black with a pop of a red lip.