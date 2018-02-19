Kim Kardashian Goes on Family Ski Trip With Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., Feb. 19, 2018 8:01 AM

guess who

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Time to hit the slopes!

For President's Day weekend, mom of three Kim Kardashian joined sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner for a sisterly ski tip to Deer Valley in Park City, Utah.

The selfie-loving, social media-obsessed sisters, who are big fans of Park City, took to Instagram to share images and videos of all the sights from their snowy weekend of hitting the slopes in the picturesque location. 

While flying to the snow-covered location via private jet, Kourtney posted a flurry of images on Instagram Stories, including one of the her and her sister Kendall's legs on the plane and a number of gorgeous views.

After arriving to Park City with her sisters, Kourt hit up Insta while on the mountain and posted a photo of the trio of sisters on the ski lift and wrote, "Guess who."

It's hard to tell given their eye wear and bulky ensembles but she's seated in the middle of black parka-wearing Kim and Kendall, who is outfitted in the oh-so-'90s turquoise flame parka. 

time off ??

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Kendall, who was noticeably absent from New York Fashion Week, also posted a video showing off her impressive snowboarding skills with the caption, "Time off."

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Pregnant, Baby Bump, 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend Party

Getty Images for Rémy Martin // Jerritt Clark

Meanwhile, their pregnant sister Khloe Kardashian skipped the trip (for obvious reasons) and was busy hitting up NBA All-Star parties with her main man Tristan Thompson, who was all about rubbing his baby mamma's baby bump last night.

Similarly, new mom Kylie Jenner didn't go on the snowy vacay, likely because she gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster just two weeks ago and because she was "toooo sick" as she noted on Twitter on Sunday. 

Check out the trio's gorgeous trip to Utah...

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Salt Lake, Instagram Stories

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Salt Lake, Instagram Stories

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Salt Lake, Instagram Stories

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Salt Lake, Instagram Stories

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Salt Lake, Instagram Stories

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Salt Lake, Instagram Stories

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Salt Lake, Instagram Stories

Looks like a pretty pretty vacay!

