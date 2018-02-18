Fergie Slammed for Performing ''Worst Rendition Ever'' of National Anthem at NBA All-Star Game

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Feb. 18, 2018 6:49 PM

Ouch!

Fergie was tasked to sing the "Star-Spangled Banner" at tonight's NBA All-Star Game—a task that she seemed to fall short of on Sunday night.

Before the game, the sultry singer slinked up to microphone in an LBD and gave a bluesy (or was it jazzy?) and somewhat unusual rendition of the national anthem that did NOT appear to go over well with the A-list audience, or it appears the entirety of the Internet.

In clips, Chance the Rapper, Joel Embiid, Draymond Green and Jimmy Kimmel were spotted on camera not really feeling Fergie's flow before the game. 

One viewer, Isaac Harris, called it the "worst" national anthem he'd ever heard, writing, "Literally dying at these reactions. Fergie with the worst rendition ever."

John Middlekauf simply tweeted, "Worst rendition ever?"

@CoryTowns wrote, "LMAOOOOOOOOO FERGIE SOUND LIKE A BODEGA CAT."

See some of the other brutal meme-tastic tweets...

Photos

Stars Sing the National Anthem

Some viewers are saying that the performance thing worse than tonight's Fergalicious national anthem may be Roseanne Barr's headline-making, crotch-grabbing performance of the "Star-Spangled Banner" in 1990. Probably not a comparison that the eight-time Grammy winner will love.

Looks like Ferg gave a little too much boom-boom and not enough pow tonight...

What do you think of the Black Eyed Peas singer's soulful number?

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

TAGS/ Fergie , Sports , Top Stories , Apple News
