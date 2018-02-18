Adam Rippon Will Be Olympic Correspondent for the Rest of 2018 Winter Games

You haven't heard the last from Adam Rippon this Olympic Games!

The openly gay Olympic team bronze medalist, who has pretty much stolen the show with his jazzy one-liners and his flawless performances on the ice, has just been hired by NBC to work as a correspondent during the remainder of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

On Sunday morning, NBC spokesman Greg Hughes announced the news to USA Today Sports

Hughes also said that the personality will join the Peacock network in a variety of platforms, including television, digital and social media—and that's just what's happening!

Rippon isn't resting on his laurels for a moment; his correspondent gig actually starts tonight.

Hours after news hit, NBC tweeted that the network would be utilizing Adam's talents for tonight's skating competition, "Got questions about figure skating? @Adaripp is here for you! Tweet us using #NBCOlympicIce and we’ll have the answers for you on Olympic Ice tonight at 7PM ET on @NBCSN!"