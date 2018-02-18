Khloe Kardashian's Beau Tristan Thompson Rubs Her Baby Bump at NBA All-Star Weekend Bash

Khloe Kardashian showcased her baby bump in a black dress as she stepped out with boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend event on Saturday.
The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player, who expecting their first child together, attended the Klutch Sports Group's The Game is Everything dinner party, presented by Remy Martin at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles. There, they posed for their first official celebrity event photos together. Inside the bash, they were photographed with him cradling her baby bump and smiling widely.
Khloe and Tristan have been together for more than a year. They have often been photographed outside in public together and often make appearances on each other's social media feeds.
"Tristan was very attentive to Khloe," a source told E! News exclusively about the pair's night out on Saturday. "Khloe was smiling ear-to-ear all night while mingling with the other guys. Tristan was rubbing her belly throughout the night too. They held hands a lot all through dinner. They appeared to be very much in love and looked happy."
Other celebrities in attendance at the party included LeBron James—a team caption at Sunday's 2018 NBA All-Star Game, as well as Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Hart.
Getty Images for Rémy Martin // Jerritt Clark
Khloe is in her third trimester. She had largely avoided the spotlight in the earlier stages of her pregnancy, when she kept her condition under wraps. She confirmed on social media in December that she and Tristan were expecting a baby.
She has often traveled back and forth to Cleveland to stay with Tristan and plans to give birth in the city. Tristan and most NBA players are on a weeklong hiatus due to the All-Star Game, so he was able to fly to see her in Los Angeles. Last week, he and Khloe celebrated Valentine's Day together at her mother Kris Jenner's house, along with sister Kim Kardashian and other family and friends.
On Friday night, Tristan went solo to another NBA All-Star Weekend bash, which was also attended by Khloe's exes, NBA star James Harden and rapper French Montana.
"French walked over to Tristan's table and hung out there and even watched Travis at the table," a source told E! News. "There was no weirdness between Tristan and French."
The party featured a performance by her sister Kylie Jenner's boyfriend Travis Scott. The two recently welcomed their first child, daughter Stormi Webster.
