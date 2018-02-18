Khloe Kardashian's Beau Tristan Thompson Rubs Her Baby Bump at NBA All-Star Weekend Bash

Khloe Kardashian showcased her baby bump in a black dress as she stepped out with boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend event on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player, who expecting their first child together, attended the Klutch Sports Group's The Game is Everything dinner party, presented by Remy Martin at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles. There, they posed for their first official celebrity event photos together. Inside the bash, they were photographed with him cradling her baby bump and smiling widely.

Khloe and Tristan have been together for more than a year. They have often been photographed outside in public together and often make appearances on each other's social media feeds.

"Tristan was very attentive to Khloe," a source told E! News exclusively about the pair's night out on Saturday. "Khloe was smiling ear-to-ear all night while mingling with the other guys. Tristan was rubbing her belly throughout the night too. They held hands a lot all through dinner. They appeared to be very much in love and looked happy."

Other celebrities in attendance at the party included LeBron James—a team caption at Sunday's 2018 NBA All-Star Game, as well as Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Hart.