Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld Ignite Dating Rumors at Backstreet Boys Concert

They want it that way!

Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld ignited dating rumors during President's Day Weekend when they attended a Backstreet Boys concert together on Saturday night. Their BSB moment was caught by a fan ninergrl6, who hit up Twitter to share videos of the pair dancing, singing along and joking around with each other to the sounds of the boy band at the Axis Theater's VIP section at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

In the videos, both Hailee and Niall can be seen getting down to the Boys' hit song "I Want It That Way." At one point, A.J. McLean even comes up to the One Direction member and sings with him!

For the possible date night in Sin City, Hailee opted for a plunging black top and jeans. The Brit donned a laidback plaid shirt and jeans.

A source confirms to E! News that after the concert the duo hit up at XS Nightclub where they sat together at a stage table with a few friends, sipping on Absolut Elyx cocktails and taking in a DJ set by Diplo.