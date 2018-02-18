BAFTA Film Awards 2018: See All the Red Carpet Fashion

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 18, 2018 10:25 AM

Before the Oscars, there is Britain's equivalent: the BAFTAs.

Celebs such as Angelina JolieJennifer LawrenceLupita Nyong'oSam Rockwell and longtime partner Leslie BibbSalma HayekOctavia SpencerLily JamesNaomie HarrisGreta GerwigChiwetel Ejiofor, married coupleJamie Bell and Kate MaraGemma Arterton and actress Cressida BonasPrince Harry's ex, walked the red carpet at the 2018 BAFTA Film Awards (aka the EE British Academy Film Awards), which took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday.

Like at the 2018 Golden Globes in Los Angeles, the stars dressed in black to show support for the Time's Up campaign to curb sexual harassment and assault and promote equality in the workplace. Some celebs, such as Jolie and Arterton, brought with them as guests prominent women's rights activists.

Nominated stars for the 2018 BAFTAs include I, Tonya's Margot RobbieLady Bird's Saoirse RonanThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri's Frances McDormandPhantom Thread's Daniel Day-Lewis,  Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya and Call Me by Your Name's Timothée Chalamet. Most of the nominees are also nominated for Oscars. The 2018 ceremony is set to take place on March 4.

See stars walking the red carpet at the BAFTAs below.

Photos

2018 BAFTA Film Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals

A day before the BAFTAs, nominees showcased stylish looks at a party on the grounds of Harry and royal coupleKate Middleton and Prince William's home, Kensington Palace.

Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT for the two-hour Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards special followed by Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Oscars starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. Then don't miss the Red Carpet Rundown special at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. After the 2018 Oscars telecast on ABC, watch E!'s After Party: The 2018 Academy Awards at 11:30 p.m. ET/11 p.m. PT. For complete coverage of this year's Oscars, watch E! News Monday, Mar. 5, at 7 and 11 p.m.

