Lindsey Vonn Fires Back at Twitter Trolls After Not Winning Medal in First 2018 Olympics Race

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 18, 2018 8:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lindsey Vonn

Stephan Jansen/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Despite her recent loss at the 2018 Winter Olympics, Lindsey Vonn is not letting the trolls get her down.

The games in Pyeongchang, South Korea mark the fourth Olympics the 33-year-old athlete, the most successful female alpine skier in World Cup history, is competing in. On Saturday, she failed to medal during the women's Super-G, her first competition at this year's games, and placed sixth.

This delighted many Twitter users angered by her public criticism of Donald Trump. Vonn had told CNN in December she hoped to "represent the people of the United States, not the president" at the Olympics, adding that she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win gold at Pyeongchang.

Photos

15 Team USA Athletes to Follow at 2018 Winter Olympics

"Not everyone has to like me but my family loves me and I sleep well at night," Vonn tweeted. "I work hard and try to be the best person I can be. If they don't like me...their loss I guess... Thank you for the support."

"Tomorrow is another day and another opportunity to become better," she added. "Goodnight."

Lindsey Vonn

Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Vonn had won her first and only gold medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver but did not compete in the 2014 games in Sochi, Russia due to injury.

At the 2018 Winter Olympics, Vonn will compete next in the women's downhill competition on Tuesday (U.S. time) and is also expected to take part in the women's combined skiing contest on Friday.

"Frustrating to be so close to the podium and to have made such a big mistake...but that's ski racing," Vonn tweeted about her performance on Saturday. "I'm proud of the way I skied and how I attacked the course. I gave it my all and came up short. That's life. Now it's on to the Downhill!"

She also wrote on Instagram, "Gave it my all today and had one mistake that cost me a medal. I'm not crying or sad because I left my heart on the mountain and that's all I can do. 4 years ago I was watching the Olympics on TV after my second knee surgery and now I'm here racing. Keeping everything in perspective and so proud to be racing for my country. Thank you to everyone who supported me and especially to my family that came all the way here to watch me. Wednesday is the Downhill and I will be ready to give it my all once again. #nevergiveup."

"Back in the starting gate," she wrote on Instagram on Sunday, alongside a video of her training for her next race. "Life is full of peaks and valleys but the focus remains the same. #nevergiveup."

Tune in to NBC to watch the 2018 Winter Olympics.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lindsey Vonn , Olympics , Donald Trump , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Adam Rippon, 2018 Winter Olympics

Adam Rippon Will Be Olympic Correspondent for the Rest of 2018 Winter Games

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Pregnant, Baby Bump, 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend Party

Khloe Kardashian's Beau Tristan Thompson Rubs Her Baby Bump at NBA All-Star Weekend Bash

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Met up on Valentine's Day Before Split Announcement

Hailee Steinfeld, Niall Horan

Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld Ignite Dating Rumors at Backstreet Boys Concert

Briana Dejesus

Teen Mom's Briana DeJesus Shows Off Body Transformation After Plastic Surgery

Allison Janney, BAFTAs, 2018

BAFTA Film Awards 2018: Complete Winners List

Time's Up Theresa, BAFTAs, 2018

Protesters Crash 2018 BAFTA Film Awards Red Carpet

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -