Jordin Sparks Celebrates "Low Key" Baby Shower With Dana Isaiah and Family

Jordin Sparks and her husband Dana Isaiah celebrated the upcoming birth of their first child, a baby boy, at a baby shower with family and friends in Arizona on Saturday.
The 28-year-old former American Idol winner, her hubby and her mother Jodi posted on Instagram on Saturday photos from the party.
"Little Bug can't wait to meet her cousin," Sparks wrote, alongside a photo of her niece kissing her baby bump, which she covered in a light gray bodycon dress. "We had a low key baby shower for Little man in AZ with family and friends this afternoon. It was beautiful. I am so grateful for the support system I've had growing up and the roots that took hold to support us now. This journey is incredible. God is good. #HGA #love #familyovereverything #JDshower2018."
"Thanks to everyone who came out for the baby shower," Isaiah wrote on his page, alongside a photo of him and Sparks with family members. "It was a good time."
Sparks and Isaiah had announced in November that they had secretly wed in July and are expecting their first child together.
A week later, on Thanksgiving Day, they revealed she is pregnant with a baby boy.
"We have so much to be thankful for and this is definitely at the top of the list!" Sparks wrote on Instagram at the time. "@_danaisaiah's gonna have a little mini me running around! We can't wait to meet him. We love you lil man!"