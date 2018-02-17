Blonde Salma Hayek Joins Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig at Pre-BAFTA Bash

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Salma Hayekis testing the theory that blondes have more fun!
The night before the 2018 British Academy Film Awards, the movie star switched her signature chocolate locks by rocking a blunt blonde hairstyle to attend the BAFTA nominees party at Kensington Palace on Saturday night. For the A-list event, the stunner, who also wigged out and went blonde for Paris Fashion Week in September, outfitted herself in a dress by Gucci.
Salma is one of a slew of celebs, including Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Kate Mara, Jamie Bell, Gemma Arterton and Karen Gillan, who have descended upon London for British film's biggest night of the year.
It seemed like the 51-year-old was all about getting gussied up for the stylish event. Before the bash, the Beatriz at Dinner star, struck a glamorous pose on a regal-looking staircase and posted an Instagram photo with the caption, "#bafta #weekend #london."
Salma was last nominated for a BAFTA in 2003 for her now-controversial role in Frida.
Check out the rest of the stars who took to the red carpet for the Pre-BAFTA event...
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
The Australian I, Tonya actress dons a Chanel dress and a smile at the Pre-BAFTA event at Kensington Palace on Saturday night.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
The Witch actress was pretty in pink at the BAFTA event.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
The I, Tonya star makes struts her stuff on the red carpet the night before the BAFTA Awards.
Article continues below
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
The quirky star and Lady Bird director goes for the gold in London.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
The film star gets gussied up in a tuxedo-style ensemble in London.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
The British Get Out actor looks oh-so-serious when he hist the red carpet for the EE British Academy Film Awards nominees party on Saturday night.
Article continues below
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
The actor suits up in style for the BAFTA nominees party at Kensington Palace.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
The married couple hits the red carpet at the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) nominees party at Kensington Palace on February 17, 2018 in London, England.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
The low-key couple got in their best duds to hit the red carpet at the BAFTA Nominees Party.
Article continues below
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
The 51-year-old wears a little black dress by Gucci for the BAFTA Nominee party in London.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!