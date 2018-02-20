Rihanna Turns 30: Inside Her and Hassan Jameel's Private Romance

Robert Kamau/GC Images, 247PAPS.TV / Splash News
Robert Kamau/GC Images, 247PAPS.TV / Splash News
At age 30, Rihanna is older, wiser and in love.
The R&B and pop star is celebrating her birthday about eight months after she first stepped out with Saudi boyfriend Hassan Jameel.
This relationship is different from the past ones Rihanna has been known to have. She has notoriously dated fellow music artists—there was her past relationship with Chris Brown, which ended horrifically, and more recently, Drake, with whom she had often collaborated and performed with. Hassan has nothing to do with the music industry.
He's also probably the wealthiest man she's ever dated. He is a billionaire who serves as the deputy president and vice chairman of the family-owned Abdul Latif Jameel, a conglomerate that is one of the largest businesses in the world and which exclusively owns Toyota distribution rights in Saudi Arabia. According to The Independent, his family fortune is estimated to be approximately $1.5 billion. His family is so rich that they even own their own pro soccer league.
Rihanna and Hassan keep their relationship private. The two do not talk about each other in the press. Rihanna has also never brought Hassan as a date to a celebrity event.
Rihanna and Hassan have rarely been photographed out together and have tended to avoid paparazzi-ridden places. They have traveled together abroad to places like Spain—where they were first linked romantically in June, London—where they were seen dining together in September, and Boston—where they vacationed in October.
Last month, the two were photographed leaving a 2018 Grammy Awards after-party at 1 OAK in New York City, separately.
A partygoer told E! News the two sat together at the owner's table, "showed some PDA throughout the night" and hung out with Diddy and his girlfriend Cassie.
"Rihanna and Hassan showed affection throughout the evening," a source told E! News. "It was cool because he can roll with Rihanna, he fits in great."
Teresa Giudice Very ''Emotional'' While Connecting to Her Late Mother on Hollywood Medium: ''Her Grief Was Still Very Tangible''