Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas: Why They're the Hollywood Couple to Watch

Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner is celebrating her first birthday as a bride-to-be.
The actress, who turned 22 on Wednesday, got engaged to 28-year-old singer Joe Jonas in October after dating for about a year. The two announced the news on Instagram at the same time, showcasing her new pear-shaped diamond eternity engagement ring. Sophie, who plays Sansa Stark on the HBO show, and Joe have been together since late 2016.
The two are among the hottest young Hollywood couples today, with both commanding massive fanbases thanks to the success of Game of Thrones and his music, including his current work with his band DNCE but more due to his past work with his family group the Jonas Brothers.
J. Webber / Splash News
Sophie, who is British, and Joe, who hails from Arizona, have something interesting in common: While both are famous, they also grew up in the public eye. Many of their fans have watched them on TV and listened to Joe perform since both were teenagers. It is a delight to watch them grow up and evolve in their careers.
The two complement each other wonderfully. They are occasionally photographed out and about, sometimes walking their dog, and look adorable together. Last year, Sophie and Joe got a Siberian Husky puppy they named Porky Basquiat.
Even their celebrity entourage is cool as hell, and just imagine their wedding party; Joe's got his band mates and former band mates, brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, while Sophie's BFF is her Game of Thrones sister, Maisie Williams. When asked if she was going to be in the wedding, the actress told The Radio Times, "Oh, already got it. Yeah, it's very, very exciting."
While they are both well-acquainted with the light and glamour of Hollywood, Sophie and Joe have yet to walk a red carpet together, which would make for some gorgeous photo ops. Last year, they even attended the same celebrity event, the 2017 Met Gala, and never posed for pics together.
For their joint red carpet debut, may we suggest the season eight premiere of Game of Thrones? Coming in 2019...