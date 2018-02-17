Sally Field Plays Matchmaker for Son Sam and Olympic Skater Adam Rippon

Sally Field is an Olympic matchmaker!

The Oscar-winning actress' 30-year-old son Sam Greisman, a writer and director and the youngest of her three sons, has a crush on figure skater Adam Rippon, one of the most popular members of Team USA at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. On Friday, Greisman posted on Twitter a snippet of a text message conversation he had with his mom, in which she encouraged him to act on it. She wrote, ""Sam... he's insanely pretty. Find a way.."

"Just some really helpful advice from my mom on how to deal with my Olympic crush," Greisman tweeted.

Field then proceeded to share his tweet and tag Rippon.

"Yikes," Greisman replied.