Justin Bieber Returns for NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2018

Amid a career break following a 2017 tour that was cut short, Justin Bieber made his return to the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday after seven years.

He did not emerge victorious but he appeared to be in great spirits, meeting fans and bonding with his teammates.

The 23-year-old pop star, who was named the MVP of the annual event in 2011, played for Team Lakers with fellow stars such as Nick Cannon, Stranger Things teen star Caleb McLaughlin, Entourage's Jerry Ferrara, Chinese-Canadian actor Kris Wu and Property Brothers star Drew Scott. Black Panther's Michael B. Jordanserved as a coach.

They competed against Team Clippers, made up of the likes of Jamie Foxx, Migos rapper Quavo, Arcade Fire singer Win Butler, Black-ish's 12-year-old star Miles Brown, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea and Orange Is the New Black actress Dascha Polanco. Common was one of their coaches. Team Clippers won, 75-66.