Jessica Alba Breastfeeds Her Baby in a Target Dressing Room

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 17, 2018 9:10 AM

As many breastfeeding moms know, when your kid gets hangry in a public place, sometimes you have to improvise.

Jessica Alba posted on her Instagram Stories feed on Friday a photo of herself nursing her 7-week-old son Hayes inside a Target department store dressing room.

"Tired eyes," the caption said, with a hand-drawn arrow pointed at the actress and Honest Company co-founder's face.

She also used a doggie ear filter in her image.

While Alba understandably sought privacy, according to California law, mothers are allowed to breastfeed their children in any public or private location and Target specifically allows breastfeeding anywhere inside its facilities.

Alba, 36, and husband Cash Warren, 39, welcomed Hayes, their third child and first son, on New Year's Eve.

He joined big sisters Honor, 6, and Haven, 9.

