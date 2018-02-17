Britney Spears Has Come a Long Way 11 Years After Head-Shaving Incident

Britney Spears appears to be a great place in her life, eleven years after her famous head-shaving incident, which marked part of her public meltdown.

The 36-year-old singer is on a break from performing after completing a four-year concert residency in Las Vegas, which made more than $137.7 million. This summer, she will embark on a world tour.

Spears has been enjoying her time off with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

"I've been with this man for over a year... everyday he inspires me to be a better person and that makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world!!" she wrote on Instagram earlier this month.

Spears has also been spending time recently watching the 2018 Winter Olympics—she penned a personal tweet to figure skater Adam Rippon on Friday.

The singer certainly seems to be in high spirits; she posted on her Instagram page on Friday a video of her performing freestyle ballet fouetté turns, or twirls, in her living room, marking one of many clips she has posted in recent years showing her dancing or otherwise having fun.

The year 2007 was a different story.