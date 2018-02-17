EXCLUSIVE!

Disney Star Adam Hicks Remains in Jail After Robbery Case Arraignment

by Corinne Heller & Alli Rosenbloom | Sat., Feb. 17, 2018 7:06 AM

Adam Hicks remains behind bars and has yet to enter a plea in his armed robbery case, three weeks after his arrest.

The 25-year-old actor, known for roles in Zeke and Luther and the 2011 Disney Channel Original Movie Lemonade Mouth, was charged with felony second-degree robbery and attempted second-degree robbery after allegedly carrying out several armed robberies in Los Angeles with a woman believed to be his girlfriend, Danni Tamburro. If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 60 years in state prison. Bail was set at $550,000.

He has not posted the bond. Wearing an L.A. County jail orange jumpsuit and sporting disheveled hair, a chain around his waist and handcuffs, a glum-looking Hicks appeared at an arraignment on Friday and his attorney filed a bail review request. The judge stated that it will be addressed at a hearing next month.

Prosecutors filed an amended complaint and Hick's lawyer filed a motion to continue the arraignment, as the actor's lead attorney is tied up in a different trial. Hicks' lawyer also filed a motion to allow the actor face-to-face contact with an "expert" while in custody and to allow use of an electronic device.

Police had said last month that Hicks and Tamburro, who is suspected of being the driver during the robberies, were detained in a home and that stolen property was found inside the residence. None of their alleged victims were injured.

Tamburro, who was released from custody a day after their arrests, appeared at Hicks' arraignment wearing a black dress and accompanied by three people, including a lawyer. She did not make any eye contact with or speak to Hicks. or verbal contact whatsoever with Adam.

