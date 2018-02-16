Luann de Lesseps' Ex-Husband Tom D'Agostino Not Being Investigated by Police, Despite Report

Tom D'Agostino can't seem to escape the drama.

Less than four months after amicably settling his divorce with Luann de Lesseps, the former Real Housewives of New York City star has found himself facing headlines again.

According to Page Six, police are investigating Tom after he reportedly got into a confrontation inside a Palm Beach restaurant.

But according to a source, neither Tom nor his attorneys have been contacted by police about an investigation.

"A ton of people were there and saw what happened. A man that is known around town went over and put his hands on Tom's girlfriend," a source shared with E! News. "Tom intervened and drinks were thrown by both Tom and the man."