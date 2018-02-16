Black Panther Hits Movie Theatres: 60 Actors You May Have Never Spotted in Marvel Films

You know what time it is? Time to see Black Panther on the big screen!

After months of anticipation and more than a few thrilling trailers, movie fans are running to the theatre this weekend to see Marvel's latest blockbuster.

Michael B. Jordan, Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o are just some of the A-list superstars who have already helped make the eighteenth film in the Marvel franchise a success.

After all, the film reportedly brought in a whopping $25.2 million in Thursday previews alone.

As we celebrate the star-studded film, it's more than a perfect time to look back at 60 actors you may have forgotten appeared in Marvel's movies. We want to tell you who shows up in Black Panther, but we'd hate to bring the spoilers this time around.