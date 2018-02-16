Black Panther's Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira Can't Stop Fangirling Over Each Other

Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira are the epitome of women supporting women.
When the two ladies from Marvel's Black Panther sat down with E! News' Justin Sylvester, they couldn't help but gush about each other's acting skills.
Nyong'o praised Gurira for her talents, explaining, "Danai is fierce, but Danai is also a very skilled actor and she is able to put her fierceness into the work she does." Nyongo then went on to describe Gurira's character as "iconic" and "memorable."
"Danai breathes fire into her character," Nyong'o added. "Really, straight up like a dragon."
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marvel
This elicited laughs from Gurira, who said, "I always wanted to be a dragon."
It was then The Walking Dead actress turned to gush about her co-star, applauding Nyong'o for her "smoothness to how she delivers a character."
The leading ladies also joked about the "girl crush" they have on each other.
"Unfortunately, we're straight," Gurira quipped.
They laughed, telling Sylvester that if "worst comes to worst" they will be together in ten years.
Black Panther is in theaters nationwide.
