Teresa Giudice Very ''Emotional'' While Connecting to Her Late Mother on Hollywood Medium: ''Her Grief Was Still Very Tangible''

As fans of Real Housewives of New Jersey know, Teresa Giudice has had a very difficult time coping with the death of her mother since she passed away last year.

But on the upcoming third season of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the reality star will get the invaluable opportunity to speak to her late mom one more time during an emotional reading with Tyler Henry.

"That was really probably one of the toughest ones of the entire season because Teresa's reading, her grief was still very tangible. It was really clear in her face," Tyler tells E! News exclusively. "She was still very much grieving her mother. And I think the reading came at an important time. I think it was necessary for her to have that experience. I think it's one of those ones where it will take time for her to really process the magnitude. Not only the experience but also of her grief. It was just a really vulnerable, emotional side of Teresa that I think people will see and be able to relate to. And I really appreciate that she put her grief so openly out there to the world because people will relate to it and also be able to heal from it who are in similar situations, just through that reliability. So that was really special."