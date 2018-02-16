Kate Middleton Boosts Sales of This $1 Throwback Hair Accessory

Kate Middleton is lunch-lady chic.

The Kate and Meghan Markle effect is real—when one royal or royal-to-be wears something, it often sells out or brings mainstream attention to the featured brand. Although Kate's future sister-in-law may have more buying power in terms of influence, Kate is still the duchess of the people, setting #hairgoals with affordable accessories.

Kate has been spotted several times at royal appearances wearing a hairnet to keep her perfect updos in place (read: with nary a flyaway in sight). In 2017, she attended Easter service at St George's Chapel in one of many coat dresses and a very subtle brown hairnet to help a low chignon support her matching satin headpiece. At a vigil in Paris, the duchess paired a black fascinator with a low bun, which was, you guessed it, wrapped in a hairnet.