Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder's New Boyfriend Is No Longer a Mystery: Meet Beau Clark

by Kendall Fisher | Fri., Feb. 16, 2018 10:16 AM

Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark

Instagram

Stassi Schroeder has been hinting at her new mystery man recently, but only today did we finally finally find out who it is...

E! News can confirm his name is Beau Clark, and he's a commercial casting and advertising associate. 

"It is very new, but they are exclusive," an insider revealed to us. "Stassi is happy that she didn't have to use a dating app and met him organically through her best friends."

Even better, the source added, "Beau is very social and likable within his friend group, and that's why Katie [Maloney] and Kristen [Doute] thought he would be a good match for her."

Photos

Vanderpump Rules' Valentine's Day Grams

Even more important than her friends' opinions, though, is the fact that Stassi finds him amazing, too.

"Stassi thinks he's hilarious, and they both share similar humor," our insider continued. "They have been spending a lot of time together, and he stays at her apartment often. They both bond over their obsession with their dogs. Beau has slowly been introduced to the Vanderpump circle and there have been no issues yet."

Stassi Schroeder, Patrick Meagher

Instagram

Meanwhile, the new romance comes after Stassi's relationship with Patrick Meagher, which is currently playing out on season six of Vanderpump.

The couple first began dating in Nov. 2014 but broke up in July 2016. Though they rekindled in May 2017, they ended up splitting for good in August after Patrick dumped Stassi on their four-year anniversary, right before they were scheduled to take a trip to Mexico.

She ended up detailing the heartbreaking split on her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi, a few days later.

"I miss him every f--king minute. I'm going to cry," she said through tears. "I don't know how to bounce back from this."

Well, six months later, and she's definitely bounced back!

Us Weekly was the first to confirm Stassi is dating Beau.

