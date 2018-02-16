What Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Season 3 Finale Twist Means for Season 4 and Rebecca Bunch

Rebecca Bunch is guilty. The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend character spent the whole season three finale feeling guilty and apologizing for her past misdeeds, which are numerous. Those misdeeds included lying to her best friend Paula about Trent, Rebecca's stalker, blackmailing Paula. Rebecca Bunch also pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder. Yep, that happened.

In "Nathaniel Is Irrelevant," Rebecca (co-creator Rachel Bloom), went to extreme lengths to stop Trent (Paul Welsh) from harming Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster). She pushed him off a balcony, y'all.

Nathaniel acted as her lawyer and advised her to plead not guilty by reason of insanity, she has her borderline personality disorder diagnosis, but upon seeing Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin) at her hearing, Rebecca decided once and for all to be held accountable for her actions. She's done hiding.