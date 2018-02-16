Eddie Redmayne Doesn't Know the Sex of Baby No. 2, but He Does Have Names Picked Out

Eddie Redmayne revealed on Live With Kelly and Ryan Friday that his wife, Hannah Bagshawe, will give birth to their second child "in the next few months." Already parents to 20-month-old daughter Iris Redmayne, the two Brits are preparing themselves for more sleepless nights ahead. "We've just about got to that stage where we're just beginning to sort of get sleep and remember what that word means," he said. "I'm getting prepped to go back into the trenches."

Asked if he knows the sex of Baby No. 2, he said, "We don't know. We're not going to find out."

"It's interesting, because last time we didn't know, either, and we sort of did that thing where there was basically only one name for each sex that we agreed on. If it's a boy, we have a name, but if it's a girl...I think we're still in discussions," the Early Man star added. "We're negotiating."