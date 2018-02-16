Ellen DeGeneres Tries to Figure Out the Sex of Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry's Third Baby

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry are planning on welcoming a third child, and Ellen DeGeneres can't wait to know the sex of the baby.

While appearing on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Golden State Warriors star told the host he didn't know whether his wife is expecting a boy or a girl. He did, however, reveal that the results are in an email on Ayesha's phone!

DeGeneres immediately decided to bring Ayesha out on stage and started grilling the lifestyle expert about her pregnancy. Ayesha said she's about four-and-a-half months pregnant and admitted she's been feeling "awful." She also said this pregnancy is "very different" from her first two pregnancies with their two daughters.

"So, it's a boy!" DeGeneres said before insisting that Ayesha unlock her phone and reveal the child's sex. However, the mother of two refused.

"It's great leverage," she said. "[Stephen] doesn't want to find out. So if he does anything wrong, I'm going to be like, ‘I'm going to open this email right now.'"