The Real Reasons Behind Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Split

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's romance wasn't the fairytale fans hoped for.

On Thursday afternoon, the couple surprised pop culture fans when they announced their separation after less than three years of marriage.

"In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation," the pair's statement read in part. "This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

While there's no denying the fact that Jennifer and Justin had chemistry and love for one another, some close to the couple had their doubts that this romance would truly last forever.

"Jennifer and Justin fell in love hard and fast and yet they were never really suited to one another. He was a New York hipster that loved the alternative lifestyle and Jennifer was living a much more reclusive life when they first started to fall in love," a source shared with E! News. "The initial chemistry between them made it easy for them to ignore their differences and incompatibility."