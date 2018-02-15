Jennifer Aniston Spotted for First Time Since Justin Theroux Split Announcement

TheImageDirect.com
The same day that it was revealed that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were ending their marriage of nearly three years, the actress was spotted out on a solo trip in Los Angeles.
Aniston visited a film studio for a short time alongside someone who appeared to be a bodyguard.
Earlier this afternoon, the former Friends star released a joint statement with Theroux stating that they were ending their relationship.
"In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."
The statement continued, "Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."
The two most recently were seen spending a holiday trip in Mexico with several famous friends including Jason Bateman and his family over New Year's. Since, the two have maintained a low profile on opposite coasts.
Aniston and Theroux tied the knot in the Bel Air home they shared in August 2015 surrounded by friends and family.