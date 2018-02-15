The Bachelor Winter Games: Who's Hooking Up and Who Went Home in Episode 2

Eliminated: Rebecca from Sweden and Jenny from Finland are not offered roses, but the big exit of the night was Benoit, the sensitive Canadian. Benoit chose to leave the show after Clare told him she did not have feelings for him.

"I do wish I had more of a feeling, because you're such a catch," she says to the devastated Canuck. "You and I aren't on the same page."

Benoit admits he knows it was fast, but he believes it was love at first sight with Clare and there is no one else in the house for him. "I would've loved to hear from her that she wanted me to stay, to see if things could work out. She didn't felt it."

Oh, and his 31st birthday is tomorrow.