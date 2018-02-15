The Internet Just Realized That Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Are Now Single

The Internet loves nothing more than a good celebrity reconciliation...

Minutes following Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's announcement regarding their split after less than three years of marriage earlier today, news sent fans on the Twitterverse into a complete and utter tailspin over the idea that Jennifer's ex-husband, Brad Pitt, also happens to have found himself solo this past Valentine's Day. Timing is everything, right?

Jennifer and Justin released the following statement after news of their split went public: "In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."

Jennifer and Brad, who divorced back in 2005 after more five years of marriage, are now both back on the market, causing people on Twitter, including The Hills' very own Spencer Pratt, to pray for a miracle.

"Jen and Brad getting back together," Spencer tweeted.