Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Separate: Look Back at Their Sweetest Quotes About Each Other

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Feb. 15, 2018 4:40 PM

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have announced their separation.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, released a joint statement announcing the news on Thursday, February 15.

"In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship," the statement reads. "Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."

While the couple has decided to go their separate ways, they enjoyed many years of wonderful moments together. Let's take a trip down memory lane and look back at the duo's sweetest quotes about each other over the years:

Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

"She's Amazing"

"[Jennifer] is a proper badass. She has lived through a lot of bulls--t," Theroux told The Sunday Times in 2016. "Many people would have crumbled under some of the stresses that have been put on her. I'm very proud of her for that, for the way she handles herself. So in a weird way it's an honor to stand behind her. Truly, in that sense, she's amazing."

Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

"He's Just So Beautiful"

"He's just so beautiful and handsome to me, and I love that his eyeballs are so beautifully captured because those eyes just knock me out every day," Aniston told WWD in 2014. "He just gets better every year. He's just like a lost gem in the sand, and he's just always been there and been brilliant, and now this is just in a different light."

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

George Pimentel/Getty Images for The Branding Bee

On Married Life

"Married life is so normal and fun and not much different," Aniston told Harper's Bazaar in March 2016. "We felt married for so long."

Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston

Abaca/AKM-GSI

On Theroux's Career

Aniston also dished about Theroux's career to the magazine. "As they say in the business, 'He's on fire,'" she gushed. "I'm so proud of him."

Justin Theroux, Jennifer Anistson, Vanity Fair, Oscars 13

Kevin Mazur/VF13/WireImage

Creative Crush

"He's my creative crush because he's just so brilliant at everything he does," Aniston said on The Talk in November 2014.

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"He Makes Me Laugh"

Aniston also said on The Talk that Theroux "makes me laugh constantly." She later added that Theroux was always doing things to surprise her and said they have fun together.

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux

Optic Photos, PacificCoastNews.com

On Having Each Other's Backs

Theroux told Rhapsody in April 2017, "Marriage makes the small things much smaller and the big things small. It's good to have someone have your back."

What's you reaction to Aniston and Theroux's split? Sound off in the comments!

