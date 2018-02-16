Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Breaks Down Crying While Apartment Hunting

In an exclusive sneak peek clip WE tv's Mama June: From Not to Hot, Mama June's then-pregnant daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon breaks down crying at the thought of continuing to live at her mother's house.

In the episode, the 18-year-old and her fiancé Joshua Brandon Efird go apartment hunting and have a small budget. They are shown a dingy, dirty one-bedroom unit infested with roaches.

"I'm not raising my child in this dumpass f--king s--thole," Pumpkin says after Josh finds a leaking pipe.

"I mean, where are we gonna put the baby, in a one-bedroom?" she asks him.

"I guess her ass will be sleeping in the living room, with the bugs," he says.

Pumpkin gave birth to a baby girl, Ella Grace Efird, in December.