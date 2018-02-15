Lifetime’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Movie Casts Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II

Thu., Feb. 15, 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, prepare to meet your new TV family. 

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, Lifetime's TV movie about the world's most talked-about relationship, has cast two iconic figures: Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II. 

Bonnie Soper, a New Zealand native, is set to play the late Princess of Wales, Harry's beloved mother, while British actress Maggie Sullivun will play Her Majesty, his grandmother. Production is currently underway in Vancouver, and the TV movie is set to this spring. 

The two new additions join relative newcomer Murray Fraser, who will be playing Prince Harry, and Jessica Jones actress Parisa Fitz-Henley, who is taking on the role of the Suits-star-turned-royal-bride-to-be. 

Photos

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: Romance Rewind

Harry &amp;amp; Meghan: A Royal Romance, Princess Diana

Lifetime; Getty Images

Produced by Michael Weiss and Meredith FinnHarry & Meghan: A Royal Romance will chronicle the courtship and love story between a beloved prince and his new fiancée, examining the history of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the moment they met after being set up by friends, through their initial courtship when they were able to keep their romance under wraps, and ultimately the intense global media attention surrounding their relationship and Meghan's life as a divorced American actress. Menhaj Huda is directing from a script by Scarlett Lacey and Terrence Coli.

Curiously enough, Lifetime's 2011 movie about Prince William and Kate Middleton's courtship did not feature Princess Diana or Queen Elizabeth II. 

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance will premiere this spring on Lifetime. 

Perfect time considering the wedding will take place on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, no? 

