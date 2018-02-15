Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Separate After Less Than 3 Years of Marriage

It's the separation pop culture fans didn't exactly see coming.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are going their separate ways after less than three years of marriage.

"In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship," the couple said in a joint statement to E! News. "Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."

The couple got engaged in August of 2012 and surprised fans when they got married in a top-secret wedding on August 5, 2015. They have no children together.

Their Hollywood ceremony was attended by dozens of their famous friends including Howard Stern, Ellen DeGeneres, Sandra Bullock and more.