Southern Charm's Season 5 Cast Revealed: Meet the New Cast Member!

Let's prepare to give a warm Southern welcome, y'all!

Spring is just around the corner, Bravo fans, and you know what that means: Southern Charm will be returning to our TV screens soon for a much-needed dose of Southern hospitality. But who will be returning for season five? E! News can exclusively reveal the cast list for the upcoming season, including the new series regular.

After making her debut last season and finding herself in the middle of a love triangle, Chelsea Meissner will now be an official cast member. "I'm so excited to be joining the cast of Southern Charm this season," Chelsea says in the exclusive video above, which also includes some of her best moments on the show so far (Peanut butter straight out of the jar, anyone?!). "It's going to be an awesome season, I hope everyone tunes in! It's wild. It's gonna be nuts!"