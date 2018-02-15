Kanye West Settles $10 Million Lawsuit Over Canceled Tour

Kanye West has settled the $10 million lawsuit over his canceled Saint Pablo Tour, according to reports.

The Grammy winner canceled the remaining dates of his Saint Pablo Tour back in November 2016. "The remaining dates on the Saint Pablo Tour have been canceled," a rep for West told E! News in a statement at the time. "Tickets will be fully refunded at point of purchase."

E! News later learned that exhaustion was to blame and according to an insider, West was working around the clock on various projects including fashion designs while also trying to make sure to spend time with family.