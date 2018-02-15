Watch Camila Cabello Gush About Matthew Hussey Before Public Romance

"Camila recently started dating Matthew," the insider tells E! News. "It wasn't something she expected, but she knew of him and really enjoys his work."
The source adds, "She has been following him for a while and was a fan, but it took her by surprise that she has gotten to know him on a deeper level."
Another insider has shared details about the couple's trip to Cabo San Lucas.
"Camila arrived in Cabo San Lucas on Thursday afternoon with Matthew," the source tells us. "They flew on a private jet together and were met at the airport by a driver who took them to their resort. They stayed in an oceanfront suite and had an amazing first day on the beach. They took a walk on some rocks and splashed around in the ocean. They sat and talked on the sand and watched the waves crash."
The insider also adds that the couple "held hands and kissed a lot."