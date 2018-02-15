McDonald's Happy Meal Menu Is Getting Slimmer, Again

Don't be fooled by its name! The Happy Meal doesn't always make everyone happy.

Over the years, the McDonald's menu has been the subject of controversy among health advocates, especially surrounding its options for kids. Four years ago, the company stopped offering soda on the kids menu, keeping the choices to milk, water, and juice. Now, one of these three beverages is getting the boot.

In yet another effort to offer healthier choices for its diners, McDonald's is removing cheeseburgers and chocolate milk from its kids menu by June 2018. The fast food chain's healthy initiative is a continuation of their work with the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, an organization committed to children's health and ending childhood obesity.