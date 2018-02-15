Everything Sucks! Gives You Real Teens Playing Teenagers in the 1990s (Despite the Actors Being Born in 2000s)

The nostalgia factor is high in Netflix's new comedy Everything Sucks! The high school comedy is set in 1996 in Boring, Oregon (a real town) and features all the things people loved (and hated) about the decade, from the music to the fashion. Well, things people except the show's cast loved and hated. For the most part, the young stars including Peyton Kennedy and Jahi Winston were all born sometime in the 2000s. This show required research.

"I really studied the fashion," Winston told E! News.

"We got a list sent to us, of movies and TV shows to watch," Sydney Sweeney said. "We all got together and watched a lot of them."

"But other than that, we just needed to bring our characters into the high school," Kennedy said.