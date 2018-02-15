Wedding Watch: Which Engaged Celebrities Are Riding the Fast Track to the Altar and Who's Taking Their Time

It's never wise to get too hung up on celebrity breakups, because so many other celebrities are going to settle down in their wake.

Perhaps even some of the same celebrities!

2018 is barely underway (or is it already almost March?) and there are dozens of potential weddings in the works, in the minds of the betrothed at the very least if not yet necessarily on paper in the form of a down payment to the caterer.

Some duos rang in the new year having been engaged for ages, others took that step more recently, and at least one pair have a very clear and distinct plan that will be carried out with military precision.