Oprah Winfrey Says God Hasn't Told Her to Run for President

Winfrey told Silvo she was "worried" she would be cut off because she had been told to shorten her speech by three minutes. And while she wasn't concerned launching a campaign, several financiers were interested in her potential candidacy.

"I had a lot of wealthy men calling, telling me they would run my campaign and raise $1 billion for me," she said. "I think that when you have that many people whose opinions you value coming at you, it's worthy of thinking about."

Still, Winfrey is convinced she won't be calling the White House home anytime soon.

"I've never looked outside for other people to tell me when I should be making a move. And wouldn't I know?" she said. "If God actually wanted me to run, wouldn't God kind of tell me? And I haven't heard that."

However, she does feel a responsibility to be a voice for the people.

"I do feel that I have a responsibility as a person who has a big voice in this country to use it to promote justice, and kindness and goodwill in the world," she said, "but it never has felt to me that it was supposed to be political and it still does not feel that to me."

She also said she feels "humbled" that people believe she can lead the country, but insisted "it's not in my spirit."