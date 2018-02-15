Amy Schumer Marries Chris Fischer in Surprise Wedding

Here comes the bride...Amy Schumer!

No, this isn't one of her comedy movies; the 36-year-old Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty actress and comedienne married boyfriend and 37-year-old chef Chris Fischer in an intimate wedding in Malibu on Tuesday. She posted photos from the event on her Instagram page on Thursday, writing, "Yup."

The ceremony took place at a private home overlooking the ocean. The bride wore a white lace gown with spaghetti straps and had her hair partially braided. She carried a bouquet of white and pink roses. The groom wore a black suit. Bridesmaids wore pink sleeveless gowns and white and pink rose crowns. Jennifer Lawrence was also seen in one of the pics, wearing a different pink dress and kissing Schumer. Comedian John Early presided over the ceremony in drag. Jake Gyllenhaal was seen in another pic Schumer shared.

Other guests included Jennifer Aniston, Larry David, Judd Apatow and David Spade, People and Us magazines reported.

Schumer and Fischer went public with their relationship two days before their wedding, via a PDA photo posted on her Instagram page. They first sparked romance rumors in November, six months after her rep confirmed Schumer's split from her boyfriend of two years, Ben Hanisch.