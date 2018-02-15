Wendy Williams Gives Fans an Update on Her Health After Canceling Shows

YouTube
How you doin', Wendy? Not so well.
The daytime talk show host took to social media on Wednesday to address her viewers after canceling her Valentine's Day show. "It's not the flu yet, but I feel flu-ish," she explained in a video shared to Instagram, sporting a glamorous hat and sipping from a straw. "It's not a five on a scale of one to five. It's not even a four," Williams continued.
She went on to say that she would be paying a visit to her doctor to find out exactly what is plaguing her. "I feel awful," she said into the camera. "I had to be talked out of not going to work today and taking off a few days to get myself together."
The devoted TV host and self-described "thoroughbred" explained that, outside of typical vacation time, she has not taken off from the show since it started. "Take off sick? What? No. Never," she quipped.
As she mentioned in the video, tapings for the show have been canceled for the remainder of the week as Williams recuperates.
The star worried fans back in October 2017 when she fainted on air during her Halloween episode. "It was scary," she tearfully recalled on the show a day later. "It was really scary."
As she noted at the time, "I have a very, very hard work ethic" and may have pushed herself too hard.
Time for some R&R. Get better soon, Wendy!