David Spade Got Ridiculously High at Ellen DeGeneres' Birthday Party

Ellen DeGeneres threw herself the ultimate 60th birthday party—and it's a wonder David Spade remembers any of it. The comedian stopped by her daytime talk show Thursday, where he had the host in stitches as he confessed to being ridiculously high at her star-studded soirée. "I was already drunk...but it was nighttime," he deadpanned. "So, I already came in a little hot."

Everyone has "been buzzing" about DeGeneres' party, Spade said. "She had a big rager. I got a fallout invite, which was great." Spade showed up after a stand-up gig in Irvine, Calif., joking that he suffers from "great guy syndrome" and couldn't skip it. "I don't know how I do it, but I got there!" Spade joked that he had no idea there would be a "cover charge" to get in, though. "Fifty seemed high. But $50, it's nothing to me—that's like $45," he said. "I paid it. It was fine."

Spade said the "celebs" were "packed in there like 'stardines,'" telling the audience, "They were everywhere and I bothered all of them. I really get in their grill. I never have anything to say. It's a real 'nonversation.' I walk up and it's just, 'Vavavavavava.' They do not know what's going on."