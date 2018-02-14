Incredibles 2 Trailer Debuts During 2018 Winter Olympics

With only four months left until Incredibles 2 hits theaters, Disney-Pixar has released the trailer for the highly-anticipated movie.

Fans were given a sneak peek at the sequel to 2004 animated film during the 2018 Winter Olympics on Wednesday. Incredibles 2 is scheduled to hit theaters in June 2018, one year earlier than originally planned. Last October, Disney announced that the Incredibles 2 release date had been moved up from June 2019 to June 15, 2018.

"Bob Parr (Mr. Incredible) is left to care for Jack-Jack while Helen (Elastigirl) is out saving the world," a synopsis for the animated film reads on IMDB.