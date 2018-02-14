Get Blake Lively, Emily Blunt and Zendaya's NYFW Looks for Less

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors
This is front-row fashion we can get behind.
Zendaya, Blake Lively and Emily Blunt attended the Michael Kors Collection fall-winter 2018 runway show on Wednesday in ensembles worthy of a bookmark. Just in time for Galentine's Day, the style stars each provided outfit inspiration that's reflective of their own fashion perspective.
Zendaya, a veritable style chameleon, elevated a bold, red tracksuit with a long, trench vest that gave the overall look structure. While the mamas—who Uber-ed to the show together—opted for very different looks: Blake chose a red-hot PVC coat with fun shoes and Emily was sweet in a floral skirt and striped shirt.
Of course, we don't all have the budget to wear Michael Kors, so whether you're hanging out with the girls tonight or have some big event on the horizon, here's how to recreate three NYFW-worthy looks on a much more relatable budget.
Zendaya
The trick here is to make sure the proportions are perfect, allowing the tracksuit to peek through. Wear the vest open, so the zipper detail of the top is in sight, the cinched-in hem of the ankle is apparent and the sleeves are fully visible. That contrast between bold sportswear and structured outerwear is what makes this high-fashion ensemble interesting.
Emily Blunt
John Krasinski's other half was a refreshing breath of spring air. To make this look work, mix prints, like florals and stripes, plaids or checks. Top off the look with a bold jacket to keep the street-style photographers interested.
Ron Asadorian / Splash News
Blake Lively
The new mama covered up her 60-pound weight loss in a sexy PVC coat made for Valentine's Day and mysterious nights out. Just don't forget to pair the look with fun shoes!
