Get Blake Lively, Emily Blunt and Zendaya's NYFW Looks for Less

by Diana Nguyen | Wed., Feb. 14, 2018 3:45 PM

ESC: Emily Blunt, Zendaya, Blake Lively,

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors

This is front-row fashion we can get behind.

Zendaya, Blake Lively and Emily Blunt attended the Michael Kors Collection fall-winter 2018 runway show on Wednesday in ensembles worthy of a bookmark. Just in time for Galentine's Day, the style stars each provided outfit inspiration that's reflective of their own fashion perspective.

Zendaya, a veritable style chameleon, elevated a bold, red tracksuit with a long, trench vest that gave the overall look structure. While the mamas—who Uber-ed to the show together—opted for very different looks: Blake chose a red-hot PVC coat with fun shoes and Emily was sweet in a floral skirt and striped shirt.

Of course, we don't all have the budget to wear Michael Kors, so whether you're hanging out with the girls tonight or have some big event on the horizon, here's how to recreate three NYFW-worthy looks on a much more relatable budget. 

ESC: Zendaya

Gotham/GC Images

Zendaya

The trick here is to make sure the proportions are perfect, allowing the tracksuit to peek through. Wear the vest open, so the zipper detail of the top is in sight, the cinched-in hem of the ankle is apparent and the sleeves are fully visible. That contrast between bold sportswear and structured outerwear is what makes this high-fashion ensemble interesting. 

ESC: Zendaya

Get the Look

Mango Buttons Trench Waistcoat, $169.99; H&M Short Sweatshirt, $24.99; Topshop Glitter Track Trousers, $75; Aldo Staycey, $90

ESC: Emily Blunt

Gotham/GC Images

Emily Blunt

John Krasinski's other half was a refreshing breath of spring air. To make this look work, mix prints, like florals and stripes, plaids or checks. Top off the look with a bold jacket to keep the street-style photographers interested. 

ESC: Emily Blunt

Get the Look

River Island Petite Mustard Yellow Faux Suede Trench Coat, $140; 38ComeonCommon Greece St T Shirt, $44; Dorothy Perkins Chi Chi London Navy Floral Print Midi Skirt, $69; Anaki Sandals, $119

ESC: Blake Lively

Ron Asadorian / Splash News

Blake Lively

The new mama covered up her 60-pound weight loss in a sexy PVC coat made for Valentine's Day and mysterious nights out. Just don't forget to pair the look with fun shoes!

ESC: Blake Lively

Get the Look

Attico Marla Belted Coated Trench Coat, $1,339; Zara Poplin Dress With Contrasting Checkered Top, $49.90; Vivienne Westwood For Melissa Lady Dragon White Heart Heeled Shoes, $253

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

