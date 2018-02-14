Why Millie Bobby Brown's Cheer-Inspired Look Is Her Best Yet

Millie Bobby Brown's cheer-inspired outfit, FTW!

The Stranger Things actress made a New York Fashion Week appearance in a Calvin Klein by Appointment purple jumper, a white turtleneck, matching leather jacket and kitten heels. While many outlets applauded the 13-year-old's front-row fashions, we'd argue it's her best look yet.

Before references of her press tour looks or her edgy ensemble at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea inundate the comments section in protest, give our reasoning a chance.

The face of Calvin Klein is a wardrobe repeat offender, just like the rest of us. If you thought you've seen this ensemble before, you have…for an editorial in InStyle. It's not often that a celebrity wears a look twice, especially to a high-profile event—but it's refreshing to see. More importantly, it's relatable. How often do you wear your favorite dress or pair of jeans? Exactly.