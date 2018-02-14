Battle of the Winter Olympics Commentary: Leslie Jones vs. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Feb. 14, 2018 2:10 PM

Leslie Jones

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Looking for 2018 Winter Olympics updates with some celebrity flair? Look no further than Hollywood resident commentators Kristen BellDax Shepardand Leslie Jones

It's no secret the SNL funny lady has been filling our news feeds with Oscar-worthy commentary about all the happenings in Pyeongchang, but does she have some competition from the Hollywood pair? 

Shepard and Bell recently took their thoughts to Instagram Stories, where they pondered whether ice skating costumes are sewn with seams on the behind to "accentuate the butt crack." If there are any ice skating costume experts out there, this couple needs you.

Photos

15 Team USA Athletes to Follow at 2018 Winter Olympics

Meanwhile, Jones as has been sharing videos to Twitter and Instagram of her television with hilarious voiceovers and her excitement about virtually every aspect of the winter games has been infections. She was overjoyed as she watched the United States' standout athletes, including 17-year-old snowboarder Chloe Kim and fellow competitor Shaun White, nail their sport and win the gold.

To add, the outspoken star did not hold back as she watched ice skating couples perform their routines on the ice, in fear that there might be one wrong move of a blade. Jones even gave some of the music her stamp of approval. "That's the bomb version of 'Roxanne' whoa!!!" she commented during Canadian competitors Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir's ice dance routine. 

The comedian has such a knack for entertaining commentary that NBC offered her a trip to the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil. Fortunately for everyone, she accepted the offer and jetted off to Rio. As if NBC heard our prayers,  she is back again this year as an official Olympics contributor. 

Can't wait to see what they all have to say next!

